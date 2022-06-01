22-Year-Old Togolese Who Could Not Find Job, Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

A 22-year-old Togolese identified as Mohammed Kabiru was rescued by patrol officers of the Lekki Concession Company after he attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Some people could be seen urging the man not to jump into the lagoon, in a video posted by the company on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In the video, a female officer could be heard saying, “You’re a man, you’re a man. Don’t jump. Your future is bright, don’t jump. Your future is very bright. Come, let me find work for you.”



However, the person behind the camera was heard calling on onlookers in Yoruba to help restrain the man and prevent him from committing suicide.



“Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC Patrol Officers, a young man was saved from committing suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. He has been handed over to the Police,” the company wrote.



Confirming the incident was the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, noting that Mohammed wanted to commit suicide because he couldn't find a job.