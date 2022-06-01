22-Year-Old Togolese Who Could Not Find Job, Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that Mohammed wanted to commit suicide because he couldn't find a job.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2022

A 22-year-old Togolese identified as Mohammed Kabiru was rescued by patrol officers of the Lekki Concession Company after he attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Some people could be seen urging the man not to jump into the lagoon, in a video posted by the company on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In the video, a female officer could be heard saying, “You’re a man, you’re a man. Don’t jump. Your future is bright, don’t jump. Your future is very bright. Come, let me find work for you.”
 
However, the person behind the camera was heard calling on onlookers in Yoruba to help restrain the man and prevent him from committing suicide.
 
“Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC Patrol Officers, a young man was saved from committing suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. He has been handed over to the Police,” the company wrote.
 
Confirming the incident was the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, noting that Mohammed wanted to commit suicide because he couldn't find a job.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Confusion As PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15million Damages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News No Fulani Man Has Been Prosecuted, Punished For Murdering Igbo Person In Nigeria’s History – Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer Writes UK Envoy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Chief Accuses Nigerian Army Of Working With Fulani Herders Kidnapping For Ransom In Abia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad