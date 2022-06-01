British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua To Fight Rematch With Oleksandr Usyk In Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.

A date for Joshua's second world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is yet to be confirmed but management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout, Sky Sports reports.



Jeddah Super Dome, the largest geodesic dome in the world to ever stand without pillars with an attendance of up to 40,000, has previously hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in a unanimous points decision to become world heavyweight champion.

The British heavyweight star is attempting to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian last September.