British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua To Fight Rematch With Oleksandr Usyk In Saudi Arabia

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in a unanimous points decision to become world heavyweight champion.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2022

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.
A date for Joshua's second world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is yet to be confirmed but management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout, Sky Sports reports.

Sky News
Jeddah Super Dome, the largest geodesic dome in the world to ever stand without pillars with an attendance of up to 40,000, has previously hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February.
Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in a unanimous points decision to become world heavyweight champion.
The British heavyweight star is attempting to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian last September.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Judicial Mysteries In England Or A Mad Man On Rampage
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d'Ivoire: Open Letter To President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Understanding And Tackling Poverty-Inflicted Diseases
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Flight Nightmares In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports Jonathan’s PIB Memo: '10 percent' Profit Share For Niger Delta 'Disappeared' Under New Petroleum Industry Bill
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Confusion As PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Chief Accuses Nigerian Army Of Working With Fulani Herders Kidnapping For Ransom In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15million Damages
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News No Fulani Man Has Been Prosecuted, Punished For Murdering Igbo Person In Nigeria’s History – Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer Writes UK Envoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad