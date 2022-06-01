Confusion As PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja

The man, who was said to be between 60 and 65 years of age, lost consciousness at the ceremony organised by the PDP to hand over the certificate of return to Atiku.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2022

A yet-to-be-identified supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, collapsed at the party secretariat, in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, on Wednesday
 
The man, who was said to be between 60 and 65 years of age, lost consciousness at the ceremony organised by the PDP to hand over the certificate of return to Atiku.

He was said to have succumbed to the harsh conditions inside the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party that was filled beyond capacity by the party faithful.
 
A large number of people were at the event to witness the exercise, overwhelming the air conditioning system in the hall and causing extreme heat.
 
Some people had been heard complaining that they felt dizzy before the incident.
 
The development caused panic among those close to the door in the hall as he was quickly rushed outside.
 
He was made to sit at the security post where concerned individuals tried to revive him by pouring water and using a hand-held rechargeable fan to provide air for him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Chief Accuses Nigerian Army Of Working With Fulani Herders Kidnapping For Ransom In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15million Damages
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News No Fulani Man Has Been Prosecuted, Punished For Murdering Igbo Person In Nigeria’s History – Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer Writes UK Envoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Falana Writes Central Bank Gov, Emefiele, Seeks Abolition Of Multiple Exchange Rates In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad