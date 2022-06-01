Hausa/Fulani Traders File N50m Suit Against Lagos Government Over Alleged Discrimination

The suit was filed against the respondents by the leaders of the traders, who are listed as applicants.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 01, 2022

The Hausa/Fulani traders at Alaba Rago Market have dragged the state government before the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged discrimination and eviction notice issued to them.
 
Others joined in the suit as respondents are the two commissioners of the state; Inspector General of Police; Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force).

The traders are asking for the sum of N50 million as damages from the respondents for allegedly discriminating against Hausa/Fulani traders.
 
Vanguard reports that the suit was filed against the respondents by the leaders of the traders, who are listed as applicants.
 
They are Alhaji HusaiiI Lajawa, Alhaji Hamisu Mansur, Alhaji Muhammed Aminu and Pastor J.T. Assan.
 
Among the reliefs sought by the applicants are, “A declaration that the removal of notice pasted only on the applicants at the market, who are Nigerian of the Hausa/Fulani extraction on the basis of their tribe while none was served on the Igbo and Yoruba who occupy Alaba International Market and Tanzan Market respectfully is discriminatory and a breach of the Applicant’s fundamental right as guaranteed by Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
 
“A declaration that the removal of notice pasted on the applicant’s properties at Alaba Rago Market without following due process is unlawful and a breach of the Applicant’s right to properties as guaranteed by Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”
 
The applicants through their counsel, O.K. Salawu and S.A. Salaudeen, are also asking the court for a declaration that the removal of a notice pasted on the property of the applicants, who are Nigerians of the Hausa/Fulani extraction, is unjustifiable.
 
They said the action denied the Applicants their means of livelihood and was in breach of the Applicants’ fundamental right to life as provided and guaranteed under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
 
They also sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents from removing the applicants from their market at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State without giving them an alternative.
 
“An Order of injunction restraining the respondent from demolishing the Alaba Rago Market where the applicants carry on their business and validly allocated to them by the respondents," it said.
 
The applicants’ suit is supported by a 22-paragraph affidavit, and according to their counsel, O.K. Salawu and S.A. Salaudeen, it has been served on all the respondents.
 
But no date has been fixed by the court to hear the suit.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Saraki Mobilizing Nigerian Legislators To Take Down The Federal Laws Under Which He Is Being Tried
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Afe Babalola And Gov Fayose Shopping For Injunction To Stop Election-Rigging Probe
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Corruption Trial: Umar Orders Saraki’s Security Out Of The Tribunal | The Cable
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Sheikh Zakzaky Court Hearing Slated For May 18
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption NJC Retires Judge For Issuing Order Without Sitting In Court
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Former Supreme Court Judge Niki Tobi Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police How Lagos Policemen Threatened To Kill Me, Extorted N300,000 From Me For Having Cryptocurrency Apps On My Phone — Resident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Government Should Establish Nomadic Ministry For Herdsmen — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Confusion As PDP Supporter Collapses At Party Secretariat As Atiku Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Did What Is Right For PDP By Choosing Atiku As Presidential Candidate –Jigawa Ex-governor, Lamido
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Chief Accuses Nigerian Army Of Working With Fulani Herders Kidnapping For Ransom In Abia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15million Damages
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News No Fulani Man Has Been Prosecuted, Punished For Murdering Igbo Person In Nigeria’s History – Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer Writes UK Envoy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad