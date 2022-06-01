Nigerian Government Bans Movement, Sale Of Bush Meat Amid Rising Monkeypox Cases

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD), made this known through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2022

The Nigerian government has prohibited hunters and dealers of “bush meat” from the practice forthwith to avoid any possibility of “spillover” of Monkeypox in Nigeria.
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD), made this known through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services.
FMARD urged Veterinary epidemiology officers, field surveillance agents and veterinarians to step up their surveillance activities aimed at picking any possible case of Monkeypox in animals.


Also, FMARD warned people to avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with Monkeypox at home and at workplaces.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, stated this in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.
“Following the recent confirmation of Monkeypox (MP) resurgence in Nigeria on May 29, involving 21 persons by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where it was said to have led to the death of one person with co-morbidity.
“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development (FMARD), through the Department of Veterinary & Pest Control Services is actively collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control,” he said.
“Hunters and dealers of “bush meat” must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of “SPILLOVER” of the pathogen in Nigeria. Transport of wild animals and their products within and across the borders should be suspended and restricted,” he said.
Twenty-one cases of Monkey pox disease have been recorded this year.
Of the number, 15 incidents were captured as of April 30, 2022, while the other six happened between that time and May 29.
Consequently, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated a national Multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre for Monkeypox (MPX-EOC) at Level 2 to strengthen and coordinate ongoing response activities in-country.
In a statement in Abuja, Director General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, noted that genomic surveillance was ongoing at the centre’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, and had been confirmed to be caused by the West African clade Monkeypox virus.
He explained that the measure followed the report of a preliminary risk assessment done by a group of subject matter experts from the NCDC, relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and partner agencies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH UK Government Cancels COVID-19 Test For Nigerian Travellers, Others
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Diagnosed With Ebola In Texas
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Mini-Lab Rapid Testing Trials To Begin In Guinea
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Falana Writes Central Bank Gov, Emefiele, Seeks Abolition Of Multiple Exchange Rates In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Sports British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua To Fight Rematch With Oleksandr Usyk In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Hausa/Fulani Traders File N50m Suit Against Lagos Government Over Alleged Discrimination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Our Fulani Kidnappers Told Us After Buying Enough Weapons, They Will Bombard Igboland, Take Over Nigeria— Methodist Prelate, Uche Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International US Will Only Directly Engage Russia If Putin Attacks NATO, President Biden Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abia Community Protests Kidnappings By Alleged Herdsmen, Demands Relocation Of Cattle Market
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Abuja High Court Orders Arrest of Nigerian Lawyer For Cutting Off Wife's Ear With Pliers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army To Question Methodist Church Prelate, Uche, Over Allegation Of Soldiers' Involvement In His Recent Abduction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 22-Year-Old Togolese Who Could Not Find Job, Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad