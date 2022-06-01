Nigerian Police Arrest 26 Cult Members Terrorising Enugu, Recover Five Guns, Other Firearms

A statement by the command's spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the suspects were arrested between May 28 and May 29, 2022 during a routine stop and search operation within the state capital.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 01, 2022

The Enugu Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, said it has arrested 26 suspects for various offences ranging from conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and cultism.
A statement by the command's spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the suspects were arrested between May 28 and May 29, 2022 during a routine stop and search operation within the state capital.


Ndukwe said that following their arrests, one English-made Berretta pistol with one (1) live round of .9mm calibre ammunition, four locally-made pistols with three live cartridges and other incriminating exhibits were recovered.
Giving a breakdown of their arrests, Ndukwe stated that “On 29/05/2022 at about 11pm, a combined team of police operatives drawn from Operation Restore Peace (ORP) and the Enugu Metro Area Command, while on a routine stop/search duty along Abakaliki Road, Enugu; intercepted a commercial bus and arrested one Obinna Owoh aged 22, of Ntezi in the Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State, while two of his cohorts escaped.
"Similarly, on 28/05/2022 at about 5.30pm, police operatives serving in the Nsukka Sector of the command’s crack squad arrested one Benedict Nwodo aged 29, of Ugwuechara in Nsukka, following their prompt response to a distress call; the operatives said he was sighted with a gun along the CSO Site in Nsukka and the gun was recovered from him."
The PPRO explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are made up of 1 newly initiated and 10 old members of Apache Tigers otherwise known as “Two-Two” or Black Beret (“BB”) Confraternity.
He gave their names as "Eze Lucky Chinemerem aged 27, Igwe Chidimma Jonathan aged 22, Ugwu Chiemerie aged 22, Agubata Chidera aged 22, Abraham Onumah aged 28, Abdulraham Suleiman aged 21, Chizoba Atu aged 23, Sunday Victor aged 23, Eneh Chidera aged 28, Asadu Ejike Stephen aged 25, Eze Chibuzor Emmanuel aged 22, Ebuo Tochukwu Victor aged 27, Ogbodo Mohammed aged 32 and Gabriel Ebubechukwu aged 23.
“Others are Offia Emeka Emmanuel aged 26, Ajoku Leo Chiemeka aged 28, Onyekwelu Ugochukwu aged 32, Chibuoke Chukwuemeka aged 40, Chineke Chibueze aged 26, Ugwu Chibuike aged 35, Aneke Chidubem aged 30, Ozougwu Henry aged 29, Aneke Ugochukwu aged 31 and Nwali Ikechukwu aged 25. They all confessed to being members of the secret cult group."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Ondo State NSCDC Nabs NNPC Petrol Tanker Used In Diverting Gas Content
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Two Out Of Three Kidnapped Nuns In Ondo Freed By Police In Kidnappers Den
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Police Police Officers Accuse Police Service Commission Of Complicity In Promotion Scam
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Abducted Ondo Monarch Rescued in Edo State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Oyo Lawmaker
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Fulani Kidnappers Told Us After Buying Enough Weapons, They Will Bombard Igboland, Take Over Nigeria— Methodist Prelate, Uche Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Army To Question Methodist Church Prelate, Uche, Over Allegation Of Soldiers' Involvement In His Recent Abduction
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 22-Year-Old Togolese Who Could Not Find Job, Stopped From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections 2023: Atiku Receives PDP's Certificate Of Return, Says It's Time To End APC's Callous, Dangerous Misrule
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
International US Will Only Directly Engage Russia If Putin Attacks NATO, President Biden Says
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
News How Fraudsters Impersonating Nigerian Singer, P-Square's Peter Okoye, Defrauded Me — Victim
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Russia Accuses US Of ‘Adding Fuel To Fire’ By Supplying Weapons To Ukraine
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Nigerian Lawmaker Protests Barefooted Against Buhari Government’s Silence, Incompetence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Finland-based Nigerian, Simon Ekpa Dares Nnamdi Kanu's Family, Continues To Use IPOB Leader's Name
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Peter Umeadi Wins APGA’s Presidential Primary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad