Nigerian Police Invade Gunmen’s Camp In Ebonyi, Kill Five, Arrest Two Native Doctors

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it had invaded the main camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and killed five of the members.

The police said the camp is in Isu community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, where it dislodged suspected criminals.



Briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Abakiliki, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, on Tuesday said the hoodlums were trailed to their hideout by joint security efforts comprised of the police, military, and the Department of State Service (DSS).

He said the raid followed an attack on a police patrol team on Monday during which an officer was killed.

Anyanwu said the security operatives recovered three AK 49 rifles, 147 rounds of AR ammunition, and 38 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, among other items.

He revealed that the command equally arrested two notorious native doctors; Itumo Edeh Omukwor, 63, and Irem Ogbeji Nwaduma, 50, from Okpera Osege in Ndufu Echara Ikwo LGA of the state.

The spokesperson of the command charged the public to assist the police with relevant information on the activities of the criminals.

“Members of the public are hereby implored to assist the Police with relevant information about the activities of the criminals and their hideouts and be assured of utmost protection of their identities”, he stated.