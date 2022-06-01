Ruling APC National Vice Chairman Kicks Against Buhari’s Plan On Consensus Presidential Candidate

Lukman in the letter quoted by The Nation said President Buhari’s move could spell doom for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections as the consensus or President’s anointed candidate may not lead the party to winning the presidential seat.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 01, 2022

The North-West Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, opposing the president’s plan to anoint a successor and impose same on the party.
Lukman in the letter quoted by The Nation said President Buhari’s move could spell doom for the ruling party in the 2023 general elections as the consensus or President’s anointed candidate may not lead the party to winning the presidential seat.


The Vice Chairman wrote: “During the consultative meeting with Progressive Governors, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Your Excellency unambiguously conveyed the resolve to provide every needed leadership for our great party, APC, to remain strong and united to improve our electoral fortunes.
“Highlighting some of the internal policies, which allowed ‘first term Governors who have served credibly well …to stand for re-election’ and ‘second term Governors …accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions’, Your Excellency solicited for ‘reciprocity and support of Governors and other stakeholders in picking’ your successor, ‘who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.
“This simply means that you want to exercise the same privilege, which is being exercised by governors in determining who succeeds you as the standard bearer of our party, APC, for the 2023 Presidential election. Ordinarily, this should not be a problem.
“Both party members and leaders will always trust Your Excellency’s judgement. However, the big worry is whether loyal party leaders and members should just reduce themselves to being ordinary observers when very sensitive issues with very high potential to diminish and damage Your Excellency’s revered status in the country is being considered.
“Noting that the current phenomena of poor relations between predecessors and successor governors are largely a product of poorly instituted political succession arrangement in the country, which is impulsive and imposing, it will be highly risky to adopt the same succession framework as it can erode all your lifelong achievements as someone who contribute a lot to strengthen Nigerian democracy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: Atiku Receives PDP's Certificate Of Return, Says It's Time To End APC's Callous, Dangerous Misrule
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Former Anambra Chief Judge, Peter Umeadi Wins APGA’s Presidential Primary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former Buhari's Minister, Shittu Warns President Against Imposing Presidential Candidate On Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Need Your Support To Pick My Successor, Buhari Tells APC Governors, Stakeholders Ahead Of Party's Presidential Primary
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Arrives Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Screening Few Hours After Leaving Detention
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Falana Writes Central Bank Gov, Emefiele, Seeks Abolition Of Multiple Exchange Rates In Nigeria
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15 Damages
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Sports British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua To Fight Rematch With Oleksandr Usyk In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Hausa/Fulani Traders File N50m Suit Against Lagos Government Over Alleged Discrimination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Our Fulani Kidnappers Told Us After Buying Enough Weapons, They Will Bombard Igboland, Take Over Nigeria— Methodist Prelate, Uche Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International US Will Only Directly Engage Russia If Putin Attacks NATO, President Biden Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abia Community Protests Kidnappings By Alleged Herdsmen, Demands Relocation Of Cattle Market
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad