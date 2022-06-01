Russia Accuses US Of ‘Adding Fuel To Fire’ By Supplying Weapons To Ukraine

The Russian government has accused the United States of “adding fuel to fire” by supplying advanced rockets to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, also told reporters on Wednesday that it did not trust Kyiv not to fire them into Russia as the US is determined to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.

“We believe that the U.S. is deliberately pouring oil on the fire. The U.S. is obviously holding the line that it will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian,” Dmitry said.

US President, Joe Biden, has agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

This was a part of a 700 million dollars’ weapons package expected to be unveiled soon.