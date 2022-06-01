South-East Ruling APC Delegates Accuse Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Of Sidelining Region, Shun His Abuja Invitation

The delegates noted that their region had been neglected in the APC presidential aspirant's nationwide tour. Hence, they shunned an invitation summoning them to Abuja on Saturday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 01, 2022

The delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) representing the South-East have declined a request from the former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu to hold a campaign meeting with them in Abuja.
One of the delegates who spoke to PeoplesGazette said, “We have asked him what disdain he has for our region that makes it impossible for him to visit us; We won’t be going to him in Abuja because he isolated our region during his nationwide tour.”
Another source also revealed anonymously that Tinubu remained determined to put the APC into primaries where he could deploy his vast resources to clinch the ruling party’s presidential ticket.
Recall that in a bid to secure delegates ahead of the APC presidential primaries, Tinubu has made multiple visits across the country, touching base with his supporters in Kano, Adamawa, Delta, Ondo, and Kwara.
SaharaReporters had earlier reported on Monday that a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sagir Mai Iyali asked the party’s presidential screening committee to disqualify Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery.
The petition dated May 17, 2022, was submitted on Monday, May 30, and its receipt was acknowledged by one Emmanuel Akpan.
Tinubu’s academic qualifications have been a subject of controversy for over a decade.
He had indicated he graduated from the University of Chicago in his INEC form 001 filled when he contested the Lagos State governorship poll in 1999.
The former governor also claimed in the affidavit he attached to the INEC form that he lost his university degree certificate while he was in exile between 1994 and 1998.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

