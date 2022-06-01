Taxi Driver, Wife, Three Children Die In Ondo Road Crash

Tragedy struck on Tuesday night in Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the death of a family of five who died in an auto crash.

The victims, a father, mother, and their three children lost their lives when the car they were riding in rammed into a stationary heavy-duty truck.



It gathered that the commercial driver was driving on the road under construction when he rammed into a heavy duty tractor parked by the side of the road.

He was said to be driving home from ShopRite area along Ijo-Mimo at about 10pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

With the identities of the victims yet to be revealed, their remains have been deposited at the morgue of the University Medical Teaching Hospital, UNIMEDTH, Akure.