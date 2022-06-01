Taxi Driver, Wife, Three Children Die In Ondo Road Crash

The victims, a father, mother, and their three children lost their lives when the car they were riding in rammed into a stationary heavy-duty truck.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 01, 2022

Tragedy struck on Tuesday night in Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the death of a family of five who died in an auto crash.
The victims, a father, mother, and their three children lost their lives when the car they were riding in rammed into a stationary heavy-duty truck.


It gathered that the commercial driver was driving on the road under construction when he rammed into a heavy duty tractor parked by the side of the road.
He was said to be driving home from ShopRite area along Ijo-Mimo at about 10pm.
The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.
With the identities of the victims yet to be revealed, their remains have been deposited at the morgue of the University Medical Teaching Hospital, UNIMEDTH, Akure.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Truck Loses Control, Crushes Traders In Ondo Market
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident At Least Three Killed, Many Injured In Ife-Ibadan Highway Crash
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Students Go Wild In Ibadan, Vandalise Vehicles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Student Dies From Fire Accident While Charging Phone At Fuel Station In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tanker Crushes 15 Army Day Secondary School Pupils To Death In Delta
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Senate President, Lawan Writes Delegates, Asks Them To Shun Moneybag Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Man City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Another Rape, Bringing Total To 8 Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Jury Finds Johnny Depp’s Ex-Wife, Amber Heard Defamed Him, Awards ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor $15 Damages
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Drugs Canada To Decriminalise Cocaine, Other Drugs For Three Years
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
News Falana Writes Central Bank Gov, Emefiele, Seeks Abolition Of Multiple Exchange Rates In Nigeria
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Fire Outbreak At Private University In Enugu Defies Solution, Rages For 11 Days
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Sports British Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua To Fight Rematch With Oleksandr Usyk In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Hausa/Fulani Traders File N50m Suit Against Lagos Government Over Alleged Discrimination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Our Fulani Kidnappers Told Us After Buying Enough Weapons, They Will Bombard Igboland, Take Over Nigeria— Methodist Prelate, Uche Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International US Will Only Directly Engage Russia If Putin Attacks NATO, President Biden Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abia Community Protests Kidnappings By Alleged Herdsmen, Demands Relocation Of Cattle Market
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad