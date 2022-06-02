43 Terrorists Killed As Bandits' Kingpin, Dullu Clashes With Rival Factions In Zamfara

They were attacked and killed along the Shinkafi-Kaura-Namoda road.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

No fewer than 43 terrorists including a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Dullu, were reportedly killed in a clash between rival terrorists' groups that lasted for two days in Zamfara State forest.

According to TVC News, the fight started between the two rival groups led by a notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, and the other led by another bandits’ kingpin, Dullu, near Maniya village in the Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state.

It was further gathered that the two groups engaged in a serious gun battle as a result of the killing of Bello Turji's relatives who were attacked by a gang of bandits loyal to Dullu while on their way to Kano State.

A source said Turji led his team to Dullu's camp in Maniya forest to avenge the killing of his relatives and the fight lasted for two days between Monday and Tuesday where a terrorist leader and several others were killed and many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Bello Turji lost 16 of his gang members while Dullu lost 20 of his men including himself.

Bandits’ kingpin Dallu was caught alive by Turji's boys and was later shot dead.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Zamfara confirmed the incident but said details of the clash were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Saharareporters, New York

