Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have already dragged Mr Emefiele to court asking the court for his removal.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

A civil society organisation, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, is about to sue the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for allegedly being a card carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele, directly and through proxies, had sought to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of APC but met a brick wall as Nigerians mounted opposition and demanded for his removal as the Governor of the nation’s apex bank.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

So many organisations have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him.

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have already dragged Mr Emefiele to court asking the court for his removal.

On Thursday, the group, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, announced on Twitter that it was ready to sue Emefiele.

The group in its Twitter handle @transparency_ng tweeted "We shall be suing the Central Bank of Nigeria @cenbank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele @GodwinIEmefiele and the Federal Government on the eligibility of Mr. Emefiele to continue as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria having registered as a member of a Political Party."

The tweet had so far attracted over 892 retweets and 31Quote tweets.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted, while some are in support; some are against.

@globalspeed7 tweeted thus: "I feel it's better you wait till this government change oooo. Cos they will do every thing possible to mess it up. That's why Peter Obi comes in to play here. Let's turn this online to real line"

@EfiGreat tweeted" Why do most Africans not resign from public office?? They rather die in office than leave in the midst of bad performance or unethical behaviour."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad