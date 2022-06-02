Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC

A civil society organisation, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, is about to sue the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for allegedly being a card carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele, directly and through proxies, had sought to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of APC but met a brick wall as Nigerians mounted opposition and demanded for his removal as the Governor of the nation’s apex bank.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

So many organisations have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove him.

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have already dragged Mr Emefiele to court asking the court for his removal.

On Thursday, the group, Leadership and Accountability Initiative, announced on Twitter that it was ready to sue Emefiele.

The group in its Twitter handle @transparency_ng tweeted "We shall be suing the Central Bank of Nigeria @cenbank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele @GodwinIEmefiele and the Federal Government on the eligibility of Mr. Emefiele to continue as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria having registered as a member of a Political Party."

The tweet had so far attracted over 892 retweets and 31Quote tweets.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted, while some are in support; some are against.

@globalspeed7 tweeted thus: "I feel it's better you wait till this government change oooo. Cos they will do every thing possible to mess it up. That's why Peter Obi comes in to play here. Let's turn this online to real line"

@EfiGreat tweeted" Why do most Africans not resign from public office?? They rather die in office than leave in the midst of bad performance or unethical behaviour."