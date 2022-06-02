APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting

The meeting is taking place at the vice president’s office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting with All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and five state governors. 

According to Punch, the meeting comes a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the governors at the Council Chambers of the State House on Tuesday before leaving for Madrid, Spain.

Yemi Osinbajo

Although the identities of the governors are still unknown, it was confirmed that the meeting is taking place at the vice president’s office.

Osinbajo is one of the 2023 presidential aspirants.

Recall that APC postponed its presidential primary to June 6 to 8.

The primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 29 and 30.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” APC spokesperson Felix Morka had said in a statement on Sunday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad