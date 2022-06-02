APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting with All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and five state governors.

According to Punch, the meeting comes a few days after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the governors at the Council Chambers of the State House on Tuesday before leaving for Madrid, Spain.

Yemi Osinbajo

Although the identities of the governors are still unknown, it was confirmed that the meeting is taking place at the vice president’s office.

Osinbajo is one of the 2023 presidential aspirants.

Recall that APC postponed its presidential primary to June 6 to 8.

The primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 29 and 30.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” APC spokesperson Felix Morka had said in a statement on Sunday.