Bakassi Peninsula Crisis Deepens As Militants Abduct Female Oil Worker

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Separatist agitators have allegedly abducted a yet-to-be-identified female oil worker in the Idabato subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula near Cameroon.

According to a source, the abductors are alleged to be members of Black Marine, a group which is allegedly affiliated with the Biafra National League.

The BnL had over the years claimed that its mandate is to protect the Bakassi region from invasion by Cameroonian forces.

Some weeks ago, crisis erupted when the BnL commander in the Idabato region was killed by operatives of the Rapid d'intervention Battalion, a Cameroonian military unit in the Bakassi Peninsula.

According to Ita Bassey, leader of the Bakassi chapter of BNL, the deceased commander was killed during an operation. He was said to have led an armed group to attack a boat in a bid to abduct the three tourists, and one security personnel onboard.

The BnL, some days ago, reportedly announced the appointment of a new commander for the Idabato region.

And on Thursday morning, a group allegedly affiliated with it attacked a commercial boat heading to Ndian, South-West Cameroon and whisked away a female oil worker.

A source said, “Militants suspected to be Black Marine, a group parading as the armed wing of Biafra Nations League, BnL, have reportedly kidnapped a female oil worker in Idabato subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula, an area ceded to Cameroon.

“The militant group as at 11am this morning double crossed a commercial boat heading to Ndian, South West Cameroon and whisked the victim away.

“Few days ago, BnL posted on Facebook announcing its new commander of Idabato replacing it's commander killed by Cameroonian Forces few days weeks ago.”

However, a top official of the BnL confirmed the incident but declined to say if BnL was responsible.

He stated, "There was an apprehension, but I don't know the people, but we know the stubborn militant group here is Black Marine, and they're our men, but until we hear from them, I cannot say whether they're responsible.”

