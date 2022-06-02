BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed that human rights activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, is the substantive Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Sowore had in an appeal marked CA/A/812/2019 challenged a High Court judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo declaring a Nigerian government usurper, Leonard Nzenwa, as the Acting Chairman of the party.

Sowore also prayed the court through his lawyer, who is also the National Legal Adviser of the party, Inibehe Effiong, to set aside the judgment of the lower court and grant all the reliefs sought by the appellant.

Delivering judgement in the appeal on Thursday on behalf of the three-man panel, Justice A.J Adah, held that the lower court had no jurisdiction to meddle in the internal affairs of the party.

The court also struck out the suit filed by Nzenwa, which is the basis upon which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accorded him recognition as Acting Chairman of the party.

The court therefore set aside the judgment of the lower court recognising Nzenwa as acting Chairman.

The court further awarded the sum of N200,000 damages against Nzenwa in favour of Sowore.

It would be recalled that Nzenwa secretly obtained a judgment from the FCT High Court on June 19, 2019, to the effect that Sowore had been suspended as the National Chairman of the party alongside Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Malcom Fabiyi.

In the said case, neither Sowore nor AAC nor INEC was joined as a party to the suit yet the High Court entered judgment against Sowore which was used by Leonard and his sponsors to truncate the petition filed by the party’s candidate in the 2019 Rivers State Gubernatorial election against the reelection of Governor Nyesom Wike.

 

With this judgement, the protracted leadership tussle of the party has now been laid to rest.

Saharareporters, New York

