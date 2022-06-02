Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu

One of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, says he led a political struggle that produced President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Tinubu also categorically said he nominated Prof Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.

He spoke at presidential lodge in Abeokuta, the state capital, while addressing the APC delegates ahead of the party’s primaries.

Speaking on Buhari’s emergence, he said “If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yoruba. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

“This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”

In his remarks, Abiodun who had earlier declared his support for Osinbajo’s candidature, refused to endorse Tinubu.

He told Tinubu that delegates from the state would do “the right thing” at the convention.

Abiodun described Tinubu as a political warrior, serial winner and strategist.