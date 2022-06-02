Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial

Justice Mojisola Dada fixed in anticipation of the final agreement between the prosecution and the defence team, a statement by the anti-graft agency on Thursday read.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

A special offences court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday adjourned the money laundering trial of internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha to June 10 for plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

By June 10, 2022, it is expected that both the EFCC and Mompha would have reached a final agreement in the proposed plea bargain over alleged N6billion money laundering charge against the suspect.

At the proceeding on Thursday, Kolawole Salami who held brief for Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) informed the court that discussions were ongoing on plea bargain with EFCC.

The counsel prayed the court for extension of time for both parties to reach a conclusion.

He added that a meeting was held at prosecution’s office at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the terms of the proposal.

This position was confirmed by the EFCC counsel, Mr S.I. Suleiman on the position of defence, and also prayed for an adjournment.

Justice Dada gave the date after defence and prosecution counsels prayed for extension of time.

It will be recalled that Mompha and his company Ismalob Global Investment Limited was arrested on January 10, 2022 by EFCC, and arraigned him on a 8-count charge bordering on the offences of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over N6billion, along with his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The counts include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

He was also charged for retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from unlawful act, possession of document containing false pretences and failure to disclose assets.

Saharareporters, New York

