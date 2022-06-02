Custodian Of Popular Olumo Rock In Ogun State, Sinatu Sanni Dies At 137

The custodian of Olumo Rock deity in Ogun State known as Iya Olumo, Sinatu Sanni (the mother goddess of the rock) died on Wednesday at the age of 137.

Premium Times reports that the deceased's son, Solomon Adio, confirmed her death on Thursday.

He said his mother died at her Itoko residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

He said, “Mama lived in one of the enclaves under the rock for more than 40 years where she served the gods of the rock.

“Mama will be 138 years old by August 5. She died after a brief illness. She was the mother of the diety. We are going to miss her a lot. Mama lived her life for the rock, for the diety. She was dedicated to the gods.”

Olumo Rock is a popular rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was normally used as a natural fortress during inter-tribal warfare in the 19th century. Its patron spirit is venerated in the Yoruba religion as an orisha.

The name 'olumo' is the combination of two words- "olu" which means god/deity, and "mo" which means moulded.

It is a common belief that the rock, which is being worshipped by traditionalists in Abeokuta, is inhabited by spirits.

The rock has also become a site attraction to tourists both within and outside Abeokuta.