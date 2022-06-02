Ebonyi Governor, Umahi’s N50,000 Gift Causes Commotion At APC Secretariat As Supporters Exchange Blows

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday caused a fight among drivers and supporters at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, with his N50,000 gift.

This comes after Umahi had a closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and subsequently ignored questions from journalists.

Some journalists had approached Umahi after the meeting which lasted over an hour, asking to know the details of his meeting with the party’s leader two days after he was screened by the presidential screening committee.

The governor who pushed aside questions from the newsmen moved to his car but then turned and threw N50,000 at the crowd of supporters and drivers at the secretariat and left.

A fight immediately ensued as the supporters exchanged blows while each person struggled to get some of the money.

The governor was screened along with 22 other presidential aspirants of the party two days earlier in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the governor has had a sour relationship with journalists.

In April 2020, Umahi banned state correspondents of The Sun newspaper, Chijioke Agwu and the Vanguard newspaper, Peter Okutu, from entering the Ebonyi State Government House or any government facility in the state.

The governor had earlier ordered the arrest of Agwu over a report he did on the Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

Okutu was later arrested on the orders of Ohaukwu Local Government Area Chairman, Clement Odah, over a report he did on the alleged military invasion of Umuogodoakpu-Ngbo community in the council area.