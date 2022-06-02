Ebonyi Governor, Umahi’s N50,000 Gift Causes Commotion At APC Secretariat As Supporters Exchange Blows

This comes after Umahi had a closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and subsequently ignored questions from journalists.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 02, 2022

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday caused a fight among drivers and supporters at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, with his N50,000 gift.

This comes after Umahi had a closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and subsequently ignored questions from journalists.

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi

Some journalists had approached Umahi after the meeting which lasted over an hour, asking to know the details of his meeting with the party’s leader two days after he was screened by the presidential screening committee.

 

The governor who pushed aside questions from the newsmen moved to his car but then turned and threw N50,000 at the crowd of supporters and drivers at the secretariat and left.

A fight immediately ensued as the supporters exchanged blows while each person struggled to get some of the money.

The governor was screened along with 22 other presidential aspirants of the party two days earlier in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the governor has had a sour relationship with journalists.

In April 2020, Umahi banned state correspondents of The Sun newspaper, Chijioke Agwu and the Vanguard newspaper, Peter Okutu, from entering the Ebonyi State Government House or any government facility in the state.

 

The governor had earlier ordered the arrest of Agwu over a report he did on the Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

Okutu was later arrested on the orders of Ohaukwu Local Government Area Chairman, Clement Odah, over a report he did on the alleged military invasion of Umuogodoakpu-Ngbo community in the council area.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Officials Shun Offices In Anambra Over Attacks, Abandon Ongoing Voters’ Registration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Kwara University Student Who Posed As American Widow, Defrauded People
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakassi Peninsula Crisis Deepens As Militants Abduct Female Oil Worker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Electoral Body, INEC Officials Shun Offices In Anambra Over Attacks, Abandon Ongoing Voters’ Registration
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Kwara University Student Who Posed As American Widow, Defrauded People
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 43 Terrorists Killed As Bandits' Kingpin, Dullu Clashes With Rival Factions In Zamfara
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Rotate Power To Southern Region To Win 2023 Elections — Governor Akeredolu Warns Ruling APC
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Opinion Southern Hypocrisy Will Help Atiku To Succeed Buhari By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insecurity Bakassi Peninsula Crisis Deepens As Militants Abduct Female Oil Worker
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actor, Ikechukwu Demands Justice As Wife’s Cousin Dies ‘Mysteriously’ In Imo State School
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad