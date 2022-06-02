Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Drops Enugu Governorship Ambition After Defeat

Ekweremadu, who is currently representing Enugu West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, regretted that his mission which started two years ago did not materialise.

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday, finally withdrew from the 2023 governorship race in Enugu State.

Ekweremadu said his decision to quit was after a wide consultation with the elders of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Our mission was to change the narrative in the governance of the state and possibly inspire other states in the delivery of impressive governance.

“Our hope was that this would lead to a total recalibration of governance in Nigeria with Enugu State as a starting point and model."

He disclosed that within the period he set up a platform with a grassroots base, named "Oganiru Ndi Enugu", which was duly registered.

"We received 77 support groups, which showed uncommon support to our mission. To show our seriousness, we developed and presented our manifesto entitled “My Agenda for Enugu State: A Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

According to him, "We were prepared to deliver good governance that would see to the prompt payment of salaries and retirement benefits to our senior citizens. We pledged to build not just roads, but also super highways that would connect our borders with other states and a ring road that would connect our local government areas.

"We were set to deliver water and electricity to our cities and communities as well as impeccable environmental cleanliness.

"We said that we would change the face of tourism with annual festival that would attract the world as well as institutions and facilities that would host conferences and events.

“No sacrifice will be too much. Therefore, I have come to a decision. Please, bear with me if my decision does not meet your expectations. I call for your understanding. I, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, hereby formally withdraw from the 2023 gubernatorial contest in Enugu State. I congratulate Barr. Peter Mba and wish him success."

