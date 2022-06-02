FLASHBACK: Nigerian Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others – Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor

Irabor, in a letter sent to all commanders of various operations, which was exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, asked them to sensitise their officers to the implication of collaborating with the enemy.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 02, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor condemned the increase in cases of military personnel aiding and abetting terrorists, bandits, killer herdsmen, and other criminals in the country.

 

Irabor, in a letter sent to all commanders of various operations, which was exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, asked them to sensitise their officers to the implication of collaborating with the enemy.

He cited several incidents of soldiers arrested in connection with the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorists, including the arrest of a soldier who conspired with a known terrorist informant Babagana Kura in Bama, Borno.

 

“Recent happenings in various TOOs reveal an increase in cases of aiding and abetting by personnel. This development was revealed in different reports of arrests of military personnel within a short period of time,” the letter signed on behalf of the CDS by one CE Oji read.

 

“It would be recalled that a soldier was arrested by a covert intelligence Team for conniving with a confirmed terrorist informant known as Babagana Kura in Bama LGA, Borno State.

 

“The arrests of these personnel are indicative of inside action that has continued to aid the adversary, pertinently with immediate or potential impact on operations.”

 

On Tuesday, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche while narrating his near-death experience at the hands of kidnappers alleged that some soldiers from the North were working with the kidnappers in the South-East.

 

SaharaReporters had reported that the Prelate, his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark were abducted on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

 

But in a swift reaction, Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, described the allegation as weighty.

 

He said, “The insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook line and sinker. This allegation, therefore, raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.

 

“Given the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers? No formal complaint has been received by the unit.”

 

Saharareporters, new York

