Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity

Fulani from 16 West African countries gathered in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday to discuss issues relating to insecurity.

The meeting was part of the ongoing two-day First Interactive Policy Dialogue and Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the festival with the theme, “The Future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria” took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event had Fulani from 16 West African countries as delegates

Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the National President of the association, in his opening remarks at the event, said the gathering “was meant to find lasting solutions to issues of insecurity confronting Nigeria, with a view to having a meeting with Fulani in 16 neighbouring countries, to know whether the insecurity situation in Nigeria is also affecting them.”

“If they aren’t affected, why is it that Nigeria is passing through this? We will also go to the Niger Republic. We would also go to the forests to meet and find out what is actually happening.

“There are 16 delegates from 16 neighbouring countries. After this summit, we will come out with a paper on the way forward," he added.