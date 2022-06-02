Governor Diri's N10million Gift Tears Bayelsa Youth Groups Apart

A sum of N10 million released by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri for the rent of mobilisation offices for some youth groups ahead of his second term aspiration in 2024 has triggered controversy in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that money was released for the rent of four offices for youth groups including the Bayelsa State Comrade Family, National Association of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS), National Association of Ijaw Students (NUIS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

According to reports, the money was facilitated by two aides to the governor, Robert Igali and John Jacob without the knowledge of the other youth groups listed as beneficiaries.

It was gathered that despite proof that offices were rented and a Toyota Camry saloon was procured by Igali, his claim that the car was a personal request included in the approved memo is not going down well with leaders of the youth groups. They have accused Jacob of not being a member of the group but misleading the embattled chairman of the Comrade Family

The aggrieved members of the benefiting youth groups, particularly the Comrade Family, at an emergency meeting summoned on Tuesday, accused the embattled President and Governor Diri’s aide of abuse of office, negligence, and gross misconduct. They resolved to pass a vote of no confidence on its leadership.

According to the resolution, they resolve to put in place modalities to conduct election into key positions and that the keys and documents of the state governor’s approved office and car be handed over to the interim leadership. Already, the aggrieved members of the Comrade Family have suspended Igali as Chairman while Comrade Esuku Freshe Timinepre, Comrade Meshack N. Sintei and Godspower F. Nestor have been selected as Action Chairman, Secretary and Spokesman respectively.

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said though the state governor's gesture was not political, it was a way to encourage youth groups to have a location, promote advocacy and support development initiatives in the state.

“We are aware of the brouhaha and we expect that these groups can maturely resolve the issues internally without insulting the magnanimity of the present administration,” the source said.

The pro-Igali group, which also includes new media aides to the state governor, however, accused those moving against Igali of being interested in sharing the N10 million and taking the car rather than allowing the acquisition of the office space as directed by the state governor.

They however declared him the Life President of the Comrade Family group.

An investigation has however shown that among the four benefiting youth groups, the Comrade Family headed by Igali, is not a registered organisation but a gathering of former youth leaders from their higher institution days.

Responding to the claims, the aide to the governor, Igali, who denied the allegation of misconduct and criminal diversion of funds, confirmed that his boss, Governor Diri released the sum of N10 million and "the office spaces have been paid for and the furniture needed are being delivered.”

“The evidence is there. The respective leaders have gone to clean up their offices. Those kicking against our efforts are those who want me to share the money with them,” he alleged.