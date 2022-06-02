I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo

Abiodun had in April 2022 declared that he would support Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

A presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has claimed that he made Dapo Abiodun the governor of Ogun State.

Tinubu disclosed this on Thursday in Abeokuta during a meeting to woo APC delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary, fixed for 6th June this year.

“It’s over 34 years now that I have been serving them, this one sitting behind me (pointing at the governor), can he say it that he would have become the governor if not for me,” the former Lagos governor said boastfully in Yoruba.

Both Osinbajo and Tinubu were said to be instrumental to his victory when he battled former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s anointed candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade, in the last election.

According to Abiodun, Osinbajo’s academic qualifications as well as his pedigree serving as vice-president make him the best candidate for the presidency.

“If becoming president is by qualification, you’ve earned it. You are in office today as the vice-president of Nigeria. You’ve been in office for seven years. You’ve served your boss meritoriously. You are mature in this office. You’ve demonstrated capacity and capability,” he had told the Vice President who was in the state in April to consult APC stakeholders.

“If presidency is by way of an award, we will just gather here today and will award it to you. However, it isn’t an award; it’s a contest. We do not have a doubt in our minds that with your pedigree, the Lord Almighty that we all serve and that you also serve, will grant you the desires of your heart.

“As we stand here today, I make bold to say that your state is the industrial capital of this country; we are the religious capital of this country. God answers our prayers quickly in Ogun state. The Almighty God has answered your prayer. We will be with you, stand by you, and give you that support.”

