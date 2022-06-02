Nigeria Police Arrested 328 Terrorists And Bandits, Seized 8,906 Grenades, Explosive Devices, Other Ammunition In 5 Months –Police Inspector-General

A total of 8,906 ammunition of various descriptions and calibres including rocket-propelled grenades and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force arrested 1,239 criminal suspects across the country and recovered 510 firearms of various descriptions.
 
Baba gave this figure on Thursday during a meeting with strategic police managers and the official launch of the Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba

He also said that within the period under review, a total of 8,906 ammunition of various descriptions and calibres including rocket-propelled grenades and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered.
 
The IGP said the sources recorded were a direct result of operational and administrative initiatives of the Force under his leadership.

The IGP said, “A total of three hundred and twenty-eight (328) Terrorists/Bandits were arrested; three hundred and twenty-five (325) Armed Robbery Suspects; three hundred and thirty-nine (339) Kidnapping Offenders and two hundred and forty-seven (247) suspected cultists.
 
“Also, within this period, we have safely rescued three hundred and seven (307) kidnapped victims and recovered five hundred and ten (510) firearms of various descriptions and eight thousand, nine hundred and six (8,906) ammunition of various descriptions and calibre including rocket-propelled grenades and other Improvised Explosive Devices.”

The IGP said the sources recorded were a direct result of operational and administrative initiatives of the force under his leadership, while noting that service delivery and operational efficiency have also significantly improved.

Saharareporters, New York

