Nigerian Actor, Ikechukwu Demands Justice As Wife’s Cousin Dies ‘Mysteriously’ In Imo State School

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Nigerian rapper and Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, known by his stage name, Ikechukwu, has demanded justice for his wife’s 14-year-old cousin who reportedly died in unclear circumstances in a boarding school in Imo State.

Ikechukwu shared the news of the boy’s death on his verified Instagram page.

The rapper said that the 14-year-old boy identified as Obinna was found dead at around 1am in the Senior Hostel of the school known as Queen of the Holy Innocent Secondary School, located at Ogwume in the Ideato Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, what the school said was the cause of the boy’s death was not really clear.

“This is so so sad. This is Obinna; 14 years of age, my in-law, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding. He was found at 1am dead in the boarding house of his school. Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School ogwume in Ideato lga.

“Beaten up; bruised. So many holes in this story; and frankly I’m sick of these happenings. Now it has come to my doorstep. I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after.

“This is outrageous. No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for. I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end. MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. #JUSTICEFOROBINNAOBIEFULEH.”

Saharareporters, New York

