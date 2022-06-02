Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN

The newly constituted board of the TCN lacked representation from the workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about the positive changes in the sector.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Electricity workers under the Transmission Company of Nigeria have kicked against the recently inaugurated board of the company alleging lack of representation and robust composition.

The workers made their position known in a statement issued by Joe Ajaero, the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

According to the NUEE members, the newly constituted board of the TCN lacked representation from the workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about the positive changes in the sector.

The workers complained that the Minister of Power who would supervise the board had not met with their representatives so as to intimate him with the challenges facing the sector and proffering solution to the crisis.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the recently inaugurated Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The Board as currently constituted lacks representation from the Workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about desired positive changes in the Transmission Sector.

“The Honourable Minister of Power who is supposed to supervise the Board; since his appointment has not had any interface with Workers representatives with a view to appreciating the challenges facing the Sector and proffering solution to these perennial crises.

”In inaugurating a Board for TCN and the need to revamp the ailing Power Sector, it is pertinent to enquire what the terms of reference issued to them are several failed/uncompleted projects in the past, one of which is that of Siemens; despite the alarm raised by the Union has remained one that did not yield positive impact till date, notwithstanding the enormous resources thrown into it.

“This brings to bare numerous questions begging for answers concerning the composition of the TCN Board. Is this a Professional Service Board or Political Reward? Can they deliver in terms of investment attractiveness, economy of scale, and effectiveness? Is there any academia with specialisation in Electronic movement design on this Board?

“The Power Sector has to be salvaged and in doing so, we must square pegs in square holes.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Meets With State Governors Tomorrow, As Unpaid Worker Crisis Worsens
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ‪Sacked Cabin Crew Slams N5 Billion Suit On Virgin Atlantic Airways
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC, Kano State Divided Over Workers’ Verification Exercise
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Kano Residents Ignore NLC Strike
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Group Condemns Arrest Oyo Of Union Leaders Protesting Privatization Of Schools
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Medical Doctors, Lamenting Poor State Of Health Sector, Prepare For Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad