Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN

Electricity workers under the Transmission Company of Nigeria have kicked against the recently inaugurated board of the company alleging lack of representation and robust composition.

The workers made their position known in a statement issued by Joe Ajaero, the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

According to the NUEE members, the newly constituted board of the TCN lacked representation from the workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about the positive changes in the sector.

The workers complained that the Minister of Power who would supervise the board had not met with their representatives so as to intimate him with the challenges facing the sector and proffering solution to the crisis.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the recently inaugurated Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“The Board as currently constituted lacks representation from the Workers and does not enjoy robust composition required to bring about desired positive changes in the Transmission Sector.

“The Honourable Minister of Power who is supposed to supervise the Board; since his appointment has not had any interface with Workers representatives with a view to appreciating the challenges facing the Sector and proffering solution to these perennial crises.

”In inaugurating a Board for TCN and the need to revamp the ailing Power Sector, it is pertinent to enquire what the terms of reference issued to them are several failed/uncompleted projects in the past, one of which is that of Siemens; despite the alarm raised by the Union has remained one that did not yield positive impact till date, notwithstanding the enormous resources thrown into it.

“This brings to bare numerous questions begging for answers concerning the composition of the TCN Board. Is this a Professional Service Board or Political Reward? Can they deliver in terms of investment attractiveness, economy of scale, and effectiveness? Is there any academia with specialisation in Electronic movement design on this Board?

“The Power Sector has to be salvaged and in doing so, we must square pegs in square holes.”