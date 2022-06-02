Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government

The controversial cleric claimed that the Fulani had been wrongly demonised and felt alienated.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appease the Fulani race before leaving office by May 2023.

Gumi spoke, on Thursday, as a resource person at the ongoing two-day First Interactive Policy Dialogue and Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Festival with the theme, “The Future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria.”

The controversial cleric claimed that the Fulani had been wrongly demonised and felt alienated.

He maintained that with dialogue and genuine commitment to peace, those who engaged in kidnapping and banditry which had complicated security situations in both the North-West and North-East part of the country would surrender their arms.

The Islamic scholar particularly tasked the Muhammadu Buhari administration to create the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to reduce herders-farmers clashes and requested adequate funds, in trillions to match the appeasement of Niger Delta militants with the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs be done for the bandits.

“The children that were killing and kidnapping people opened their doors freely to us when we visited because they heard we were there to preach the gospel; all they want is to dialogue. Send them people that they respect to dialogue with them and they will listen by the grace of God and this problem will be resolved," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad