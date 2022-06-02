Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government

Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appease the Fulani race before leaving office by May 2023.

Gumi spoke, on Thursday, as a resource person at the ongoing two-day First Interactive Policy Dialogue and Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Festival with the theme, “The Future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria.”

The controversial cleric claimed that the Fulani had been wrongly demonised and felt alienated.

He maintained that with dialogue and genuine commitment to peace, those who engaged in kidnapping and banditry which had complicated security situations in both the North-West and North-East part of the country would surrender their arms.

The Islamic scholar particularly tasked the Muhammadu Buhari administration to create the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to reduce herders-farmers clashes and requested adequate funds, in trillions to match the appeasement of Niger Delta militants with the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs be done for the bandits.

“The children that were killing and kidnapping people opened their doors freely to us when we visited because they heard we were there to preach the gospel; all they want is to dialogue. Send them people that they respect to dialogue with them and they will listen by the grace of God and this problem will be resolved," he said.