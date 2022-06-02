Rotate Power To Southern Region To Win 2023 Elections — Governor Akeredolu Warns Ruling APC

The governor re-established his position to his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate from the Southern region to win the 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu said this on Wednesday evening while assuming his role as the Chairman of the Security and Compliance Committee for the party’s special convention.

Rotimi Akeredolu

On Thursday, the governor re-established his position to his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

Akeredolu noted that the APC must be ready to rotate power in order to retain power, adding that “to retain power, the party must rotate power to the South.”

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power. Rotate to the South. Shikena,” he noted.

Saharareporters, New York

