Ruling Party, APC Mandates Presidential Aspirants To Uphold 1999 Constitution, Disallow Agitations – Civic Group, NINAS Alleges

There is a strong consensus against the 1999 Constitution “that makes the indigenous Nationalities Slaves in their lands.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

The All Progressives Congress has added a new condition for presidential aspirants in the party which is to ensure the preservation of the 1999 constitution if they clinch the party's ticket for the position.

The National Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), through Tony Nnadi, its Coordinating Secretary, made this claim in a video on Thursday.

Nnadi explained that the ruling party had decided to add the conditional clause for its aspirants amid push by indigenous nationalities across the country to get a court order declaring the 1999 constitution as illegal.

According to him, there is a strong consensus against the 1999 Constitution “that makes the indigenous Nationalities Slaves in their lands.”

Nnadi said, “Yet, another interpretation of what you are seeing and which will come to hunt you in no time at all. There is a recent addition to the conditions that APC had placed on the pathway for their aspirants, who will become their Presidential Candidate in the 2023 National Elections.

”The condition is that all the Aspirants on the APC Platform will have to preserve the 1999 Constitution if they manage to become the candidate and win the election.

“As innocuous or not harmful as that may sound to you, we all know that whoever wins the election will swear to defend and uphold the atrocious or horrifyingly wicked 1999 Constitution.

“But because of what NINAS has done and the onslaught against the 1999 Constitution by those choking under it, the determination and push to take down the Constitution as well as end the unitary union anchored on it and proceed to transition.

“The Proprietors of Nigeria, who are also the Proprietors of APC of now, are trying to make assurance double that, the 1999 Constitution will not suffer if we go to election in 2023 because of the convergence of demand against the 1999 Constitution.

“The first big success of the NINAS Alliance is that a strong consensus has been achieved against the 1999 Constitution that makes the indigenous Nationalities Slaves in their lands. The Ijaw wants the 1999 Constitution down. The Yoruba wants the 1999 Constitution out. The Middle-Belt wants the constitution defeated and removed as the basis of the Nigerian Union etc.”

SaharaReporters contacted the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka who stated that Nnadi's claims were baseless assumptions.

He said, “I am not in the business of responding to people's imaginations. If there's something he has, he should bring it forward. I don't know what he's saying, that's just total nonsense.”

