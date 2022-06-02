Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team

Few days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential convention, Senate President and presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has announced former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and other South-East senators as members of his campaign team.

The South-East region has been agitating for presidency to come to the region.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Kalu will lead the eight-man Committee of the Ahmad Lawan Central campaign organisation.

Senator Auwal Lawan is the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee with Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa as Co-chairman.

Others are; Senators Ikechukwu Obiora and Betty Apiafi as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Strategy and Planning while Senators Barau Jibrin and Peter Nwaoboshi lead Contact and Mobilisation.

The chief whip of the senate is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the APC ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.