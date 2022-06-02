Senate President, Lawan Picks South-East Senators To Coordinate Presidential Campaign Team

The South-East region has been agitating for presidency to come to the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2022

Few days to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential convention, Senate President and presidential aspirant, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has announced former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and other South-East senators as members of his campaign team.

The South-East region has been agitating for presidency to come to the region.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Kalu will lead the eight-man Committee of the Ahmad Lawan Central campaign organisation.

Senator Auwal Lawan is the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee with Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa as Co-chairman.

Others are; Senators Ikechukwu Obiora and Betty Apiafi as Chairman and Deputy Chairman Strategy and Planning while Senators Barau Jibrin and Peter Nwaoboshi lead Contact and Mobilisation.

The chief whip of the senate is expected to strengthen the campaign organisation and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the APC ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Another Civic Group To Drag Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Court Over Membership Of Ruling APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fulani From 16 Countries Converge In Abuja To Discuss Rising Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Chief Under Fire, To Face Sanction For Saying Fulani Herders, Soldiers Are Responsible For Kidnapping in Abia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Would Have Lost Presidential Election Fourth Time In 2015 If Not For Me – Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation As Appeal Court Affirms Sowore As Substantive AAC Chairman, Sacks Impostor, Nzenwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Were Fulani From Sudan, Mali; They Are Likely Behind Beheading Of People In South-East – Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Electricity Workers Kick Against Newly Constituted Board Of Power Agency, TCN
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Our Children Killing, Kidnapping People Only Want Dialogue – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Celebrity, Mompha Ready To Strike Deal With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In N6billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad