Again, Bomb Explosion Hits Kogi Community, One Killed, Several Injured

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 03, 2022

At least one person has been confirmed dead after a bomb explosion hit the Okengwe, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

 

The incident which occurred on Thursday evening comes after three similar attacks in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified number of persons have been injured in the attack which occurred at about 6pm.

 

The explosion rocked the venue of the annual Echane festival, leaving several persons with injuries of various degrees. They were taken to the Okengwe general hospital for medical attention.

 

PM News reports that as the incident occurred, masqueraders, their custodians, spectators and passersby scampered to safety in different directions.

 

An eyewitness said the explosion affected many residents, adding that a man whose name and address had yet to be ascertained lost his legs to the blast.

 

The source added that some of the victims were referred to Federal Medical Centre, in Lokoja, the state capital, as their injuries could not be handled by the medical personnel in Okengwe.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Command William Ayah confirmed the incident stating that one person died and many were injured.

 

He added that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka had deployed police bomb experts to the scene of the blast to unravel the cause of the explosion.

 

 

ISWAP had in April claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

 

During the attack, three policemen were killed while the station and two vehicles were burnt.

 

The latest development comes a few days after about three persons were confirmed dead and many others injured in an explosion that occurred in Kabba.

 

Saharareporters had reported how military intelligence showed that ISWAP is moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.

 

Another beer parlour was rocked by an explosion on Sunday, May 29, in the Okepadi area of the town. Eleven people were hospitalised because of injuries the explosion inflicted on them.

 

