Benue Governorship: Group Drags Ex-Attorney-General, Aondoakaa To Court For Violating Supreme Court Ruling

A civic group, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, has sued former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mike Aondoakaa, over alleged violation of a Supreme Court’s judgement.

The civic society, in suit number FHC/AB/CS/770/2022, prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja, to prosecute the former AGF for flouting a judgement by the apex court which barred him from contesting for public office for 10years.

Michael Aondoakaa

SaharaReporters in February 2022 reported that Aondoakaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was barred from holding public office in the country.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun of the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment delivered on December 10, 2021, had affirmed a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Calabar division, which had earlier upheld a Federal High Court decision that barred the former Minister under late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s administration from occupying public office in Nigeria.

In the Court of Appeal’s judgement on June 1, 2010, Justice A.F.A. Ademola had ordered, “1. A declaration is hereby made that the 2nd Defendant undermined and subverted the rule of law, the due administration of justice and integrity of the judiciary in the letters of 8th January, 2008 and 16th February 2009 written by him in the capacity of the Defendant.

“2. A declaration is hereby made that 2nd Defendant is not a competent, fit and proper person to hold office as the 1st Defendant having regards to the oaths of Allegiance and office.”

In the suit by the civic group filed by F.S. Jimba, Esq., the plaintiff joined the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, as 2nd and 3rd defendants in the matter.

The CSO prayed the court to determine whether having regard to the decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/939/2015 between Michael K. Aondoakaa, SAN vs (1) Emmanuel Bassey Obot (2) Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice delivered on the 10th day of December, 2021, the 1st Defendant is entitled to vie for, seek or howsoever indicate interest in occupying any public office in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, the organisation prayed the court to grant the following reliefs: “A declaration that by virtue of the decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/939/2015 between Michael K. Aondoakaa, SAN vs (1) Emmanuel Bassey Obot (2) Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice delivered on the 10th day of December, 2021 and Section 235 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the 1st Defendant cannot indicate interest in, vie for, participate in any processes designed to produce an occupant of a public office in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”A declaration that the conduct of the 1st Defendant in indicating interest, purchasing the expression of interest and nomination forms of the 2nd Defendant and all other steps and action taken by the 1st Defendant in his quest to vie for the office of Governor of Benue State under the Platform of the 2nd Defendant is in contravention and contemptuous of the decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/939/2015 between Michael K. Aondoakaa, SAN vs (1) Emmanuel Bassey Obot (2) Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice delivered on the 10th day of December, 2021.”