Former President, Jonathan Not Among Screened Presidential Aspirants – APC Committee Says

Odigie-Oyegun stated this while submitting his committee’s report to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2022

The All Progressives Congress Screening Committee has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants of the party out of the 23 aspirants screened two days ago by the committee.

The Chairman of the screening committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, made this known on Friday.

Goodluck Jonathan Getty Images

Odigie-Oyegun also confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan was not among those aspirants that were screened by the party.

This means that the party has pruned down the list of 23 presidential aspirants of the APC to 13.

Although at the time of filing this report, the names of the disqualified aspirants were yet to be released to the public.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its presidential primaries for June 6 and 8.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that some presidential aspirants contesting on the platform of the ruling APC kicked against the decision of the Aso Rock cabal to adopt Jonathan as the presidential consensus candidate of the party.

The cabal, comprising some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended family and friends, are the powers behind the throne.

The group led by Buhari’s nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura is said to have the ear of the President. It also influences policy-making and determines those who get major appointments.

SaharaReporters also recently reported how Jonathan met with Daura and other cabal members in Abuja where he was promised the automatic presidential ticket of the APC.

The consensus method will entail President Buhari anointing him, while other aspirants will step down as it was done during the March 26 national convention of the APC, which produced Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the party

Saharareporters, New York

