Herdsmen Strike In Abia, Abduct Pastor, Wife, Stab Cleric In The Chest

He was said to have been stabbed in the chest and stomach and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 03, 2022

A cleric identified as Apostle Delight Uzo has been stabbed in the chest by assailants suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Uzo, according to reports, was attacked alongside some of his friends in Umuahia, Abia State.

He was said to have been stabbed in the chest and stomach and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

A Facebook user, Bethel Nwakaku, on Friday, said another pastor, Uche Okoro and his wife were abducted by the attackers.

He wrote, "Can the South-East governors with the military and police force claim to be ignorant of the invasion of the Fulani bandits in Igbo land?

"This is my brother and friend Apostle Delight Uzo who was butchered and stabbed at the heart and stomach by Fulani bandits just close to Umuahia on Saturday night.

"He and one other escaped half dead while others were kidnapped Pastor Uche Okoro and his wife). Daily, Abia State University (ABSU) students are being kidnapped and some others killed. I can now vividly say that the so-called unknown gunmen are Fulani jihadists. The prelate of the Methodist Church also confirmed that his kidnapping was by Fulani.

"I beckon on the political leaders, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to rise and flush them out because there's so much anger in the land already."

Meanwhile, Isaac Victor Akachukwu on his Facebook page noted that the kidnapped persons had been released after paying a ransom of N1million.

He wrote, “Let’s pray for Apostle Delight Uzochukwu, he and other three pastors were kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen on their way back from Umuahia, he was stabbed mercilessly. He escaped as Pastor Uche Okoro was kidnapped. He and his wife were later released after N1.1million ransom with deep wounds.

“Nigeria is finished; I don’t know what else to say, I visited him today in the hospital with other pastors that came in their number. He's in deep pain, your prayers are needed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Sokoto Governor's Aide, Dumps Corpse Along Sokoto Road
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Sergeant; Collect Their Guns In Enugu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 35 In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi Should Be Under Security Scrutiny, Not Igboho, SMBLF Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Benue Governorship: Group Drags Ex-Attorney-General, Aondoakaa To Court For Violating Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Mean To Humiliate Buhari, Osinbajo, Others – Boastful Tinubu Retracts Explosive Comments After Backlash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs 2022 Amended Appropriation Act, To Service Nigeria's Debts With N3trillion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Former President, Jonathan Not Among Screened Presidential Aspirants – APC Committee Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Not An Emperor And This Isn’t Family Inheritance – Dapo Abiodun Fires Back At Tinubu After Public Humiliation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Seven Fraudsters In Enugu Posing As US Army Personnel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Bring Me The Presidency, I’ve Served Others For Over 25 Years— Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Screening Committee Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Died Of Lung Cancer – Osinachi’s Husband Tells Abuja High Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Political Class Spending Dollars On Delegates Are Not Smart, Can’t See They Will Be Slaughtered By Masses If Things Don’t Change – Pat Utomi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Permanent Secretary Of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Babayo Ardo For Misappropriating N5billion
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad