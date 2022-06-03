Herdsmen Strike In Abia, Abduct Pastor, Wife, Stab Cleric In The Chest

A cleric identified as Apostle Delight Uzo has been stabbed in the chest by assailants suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Uzo, according to reports, was attacked alongside some of his friends in Umuahia, Abia State.

He was said to have been stabbed in the chest and stomach and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

A Facebook user, Bethel Nwakaku, on Friday, said another pastor, Uche Okoro and his wife were abducted by the attackers.

He wrote, "Can the South-East governors with the military and police force claim to be ignorant of the invasion of the Fulani bandits in Igbo land?

"This is my brother and friend Apostle Delight Uzo who was butchered and stabbed at the heart and stomach by Fulani bandits just close to Umuahia on Saturday night.

"He and one other escaped half dead while others were kidnapped Pastor Uche Okoro and his wife). Daily, Abia State University (ABSU) students are being kidnapped and some others killed. I can now vividly say that the so-called unknown gunmen are Fulani jihadists. The prelate of the Methodist Church also confirmed that his kidnapping was by Fulani.

"I beckon on the political leaders, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to rise and flush them out because there's so much anger in the land already."

Meanwhile, Isaac Victor Akachukwu on his Facebook page noted that the kidnapped persons had been released after paying a ransom of N1million.

He wrote, “Let’s pray for Apostle Delight Uzochukwu, he and other three pastors were kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen on their way back from Umuahia, he was stabbed mercilessly. He escaped as Pastor Uche Okoro was kidnapped. He and his wife were later released after N1.1million ransom with deep wounds.

“Nigeria is finished; I don’t know what else to say, I visited him today in the hospital with other pastors that came in their number. He's in deep pain, your prayers are needed.”