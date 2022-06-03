Homicide: Abuja High Court Remands Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi In Kuje Prison

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Wuse area of Abuja has remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

This is pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

The presiding judge, Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme ordered Nwachukwu's remand on Friday after he pleaded not guilty to 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

She ordered that Nwachukwu should be remanded at the correctional facility, as the trial was adjourned to June 16 and 17.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme ordered “accelerated hearing,” adding that the “defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit.”

Osinachi, who sang the popular song, ‘Ekwueme’, died in April.

Some media reports initially said she died of cancer but minutes later, it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after allegedly suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Nwachukwu was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, causing her to have a blood clot that eventually killed her.

The Ministry of Women Affairs had assured that the government would ensure that justice was done in the matter.

Last month, the Nigerian government filed charges against Nwachukwu. The 23 counts bordering on culpable homicide under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) were filed by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the FCT High Court.

The charges, dated May 20, 2022, were signed by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun.

The prosecutor accused the defendant of forcefully ejecting the Osinachi from the family home and pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house.

Nwachukwu was equally accused of emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the VAPP Act, 2015.