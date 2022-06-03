International Basketball Federation, FIBA May Announce Further Sanctions Against Nigeria Over Country’s Withdrawal From Competitions

Meanwhile, Nigeria has already been banned from the World Cup in Sydney, Australia and replaced the country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress with Mali.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 03, 2022

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has threatened to further sanction Nigeria following the country’s withdrawal from international basketball competitions.

 

Meanwhile, Nigeria has already been banned from the World Cup in Sydney, Australia and replaced the country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress with Mali.

The withdrawal, which took effect three weeks ago, was announced by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

 

According to the government, the decision was taken to restore the sport and resolve the crisis affecting it in the country. However, the move has been criticised by the members of the public and basketball players, who have lamented the effect the withdrawal would have on their careers.

 

A letter addressed to factional Nigeria Basketball Federation president Musa Ahmadu-Kida, signed by Jaime Lamboy, Head of Legal, FIBA and dated May 18, 2022, said Nigeria had breached Article 9.7 of FIBA’s General Statutes.

The article states that “National member federations shall manage their affairs independently and with no influence from third parties.”

 

Meanwhile, Article 10.2 of the FIBA Statutes gives the Secretary-General of FIBA Central Board the power to suspend a national member federation for breaching Article 9.7.

 

FIBA wrote on its website, “FIBA was informed about the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years.

 

“In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA’s request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government’s decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

 

“Given the multiple strict deadlines that cannot be postponed in order to ensure the successful staging of a major international event (visa procedures, schedules, ticket sales, accommodations, friendly games, preliminary rosters, flight tickets, accreditations, etc.) and to protect the integrity of the competition, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided as follows: Nigeria’s withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed.”

 

“Mali, as the next ranked team from Group B of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, is invited to participate in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022,” FIBA also said.

 

FIBA said it would announce if there would be further sanctions against Nigeria.

 

“FIBA will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course,” the statement added.

 

D’Tigress had qualified for the next edition of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup which will take place from September 22 to October 1st, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Male Basketball Team, D’Tigers Accuse Nigerian Government Of Corruption, Greed Over World Basketball Body, FIBA Ban
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Opinion Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission: Observing The Constitution In Breach
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion The African Origin Of Christmas
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Jega Election 2011 May Be A Lavish Wedding At Any Price
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion Our Kids, Our Language, Our Shame
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Sports EXCLUSIVE REPORT: Crude Oil Lifting Contracts As Yar’adua’s Cash Cow
0 Comments
13 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tears As Sound Engineer Burnt To Death By Commercial Motorbike Riders In Lagos Is Laid To Rest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections 20million Nigerians Fail To Come For Voter Cards Collection – Electoral Body, INEC Laments Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Political Class Spending Dollars On Delegates Are Not Smart, Can’t See They Will Be Slaughtered By Masses If Things Don’t Change – Pat Utomi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning: Pro-Biafra Group, MASSOB Says Igbo People Will Never Vote For PDP Again For Choosing Northerner As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I’m Not An Emperor And This Isn’t Family Inheritance – Dapo Abiodun Fires Back At Tinubu After Public Humiliation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity One Person Shot In Delta Community As Cults Renew Rivalry
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Nigeria’s Electoral Commission, INEC Releases Guidelines For 2023 General ElectionsNigeria’s Electoral Commission, INEC Releases Guidelines For 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Sports Male Basketball Team, D’Tigers Accuse Nigerian Government Of Corruption, Greed Over World Basketball Body, FIBA Ban
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Alleged N96bn Fraud: Lawyer Writes Ruling APC, Says Amaechi Not Qualified To Run For President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Has Kept Us On Battlefield To Fight Boko Haram Terrorists 3 Months After We’re Due For Rotation – ‘Tired’ Soldier Laments In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Homicide: Abuja High Court Remands Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi In Kuje Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Bandits, Killer Herdsmen Are Criminals But They Should Be Pardoned, Granted Amnesty – Islamic Cleric, Gumi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad