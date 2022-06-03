My Wife Died Of Lung Cancer – Osinachi’s Husband Tells Abuja High Court

Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, has denied that he was responsible for the death of his wife.

Nwachukwu, who had been in detention for over a month for allegedly killing his wife, had on Friday to an Abuja High Court that his wife died of lung cancer contrary to the reports that he hit her.

He maintained his innocence, adding that he never hit the deceased singer.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had on Friday arraigned Nwachukwu on a 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide.

The Abuja National Hospital had performed an autopsy on Osinachi but the result was handed over to the police.

But Nwachukwu, who pleaded his innocence, told the court “Let me tell the whole world, I have suffered a lot. I have been abandoned. What killed my wife was cancer of the lungs, I didn’t hit my wife.

“Cancer of the lungs killed my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I’m suffering for what I do not know,” he spoke while being moved from the courtroom.

However, despite his plea of innocence, the court remanded the accused in Kuje Correctional Facility till the end of the trial.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Nwachukwu was arraigned before an Abuja High Court.