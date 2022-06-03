Nigerian Tweeps Attack Buhari’s Aide, Garba Shehu For Addressing Jonathan As President

Some Nigerians on Twitter on Friday called out the presidential aide, Garba Shehu for addressing former President Goodluck Jonathan as President Jonathan.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that some presidential aspirants contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) kicked against the decision of the Aso Rock cabal to adopt former President Goodluck Jonathan as the presidential consensus candidate of the party.

The cabal, comprising some members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s extended family and friends, are the powers behind the throne.

The group led by Buhari’s nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura is said to have the ear of the President. It also influences policy-making and determines those who get major appointments.

SaharaReporters also recently reported how Jonathan met with Daura and other cabal members in Abuja where he was promised the automatic presidential ticket of the APC.

The consensus method will entail President Buhari anointing him, while other aspirants will step down as it was done during the March 26 national convention of the APC, which produced Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the chairman of the party

However, Shehu tweeted on Thursday night that he ran into “President Jonathan at the Italian National Day event” at the Fraser Suites Hotel, Abuja.

He posted, “Meeting Jonathan. I just ran into President Goodlluk (sic) Jonathan at the Italian National Day event this evening at the Fraser Suites Hotel, Abuja.

"We (sic) was warm and affable." https://t.co/fPPuxsnNeo

Reacting, some Nigerians said the meeting is to finalise moves by the Presidency cabal to anoint Jonathan as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

While some others pointed out Garba Shehu’s grammatical error, "We was warm and affable."

One of those who commented on the post, @Ovienews, said "Sahara Reporters: Garba Shehu meets with Buhari's consensus candidate."

@realestcrimz said, "He already said he ran into PRESIDENT Goodluck Jonathan not former President o! So if Sahara say otherwise they are in order."

Lol, former Presidents are addressed as President as well.

@lollylarry1 asserted that "Buhari will shock them, did you see who Garba Shehu met with yesterday? Then he'll add that his deceptive smile."

@oil_shaeikh tweeted, "to finalize the anointing of president Buhari."

@beningh tweeted, "So he is now your president? Where’s your Bubu?"

@Innocentchigbu1 said, "Former president GEJ @GEJonathan and current president Garuba Shehu ... Oga no fool anybody, na you de run things."

@chu_odoemson tweeted, "Breaking News: Mallam Garba Shehu hustled for a pose with a former president he once branded as the most corrupt president Nigeria ever had. This life......is beautiful, time makes all this beautiful as God made them in the beginning. Congratulations Garba."

@Buka_inc said in a tweet, "Who believed that this APC that said all sorts about GEJ, will be taking and posting pics with him. See the humility that is coming upon them as tenure is ending, smh."

@joeulaeto2013 tweeted, "Oga Garba Shehu this English no correct o “We was warm and affable.”

@habib_mayowa tweeted, "Imagine that grammatical error from so called SSA to buhari....fools piloting themselves."

Goodluck Jonathan whose name was missing from the list of presidential aspirants of the APC was in Lake Como, Italy when the screening started.

It was gathered that Jonathan left for Italy on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

“I arrived in Milan, Italy, to attend this year’s high-level advisory board meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), holding in the ancient city of Como.

“I am pleased to be part of ECAM Council’s creative engagements toward promoting more productive investment in health, education and other social services in Africa and the Middle East,” Jonathan had posted.