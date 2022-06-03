Nnamdi Kanu Is Pleased That Strangers Causing Trouble In South-East Are Being Exposed – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the agitator is delighted, hearing that criminal activities in the South-East region are gradually subsiding.

Ejiofor made this known in an update on Thursday sent to SaharaReporters after the routine visit to Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu

According to him, the agitator had charged the Igbos to sustain action towards ensuring total sanity in the region and expose those who had perpetrated crimes on innocent people.

The statement reads, “Consistent with the subsisting Court-ordered guideline, we visited our amiable client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today. The fulcrum of our brief centered exclusively on our legal undertakings and prospects of positive outing on the next adjourned date, having reviewed the entirety of our legal strategies thus far.

“Onyendu was enthused with the news of seemingly de-escalation in criminal activities in the South-East and promptly directed for a sustained action towards total sanity on our land.

“Onyendu was delighted that UMUCHINEKE are being vindicated by the startling revelations which are irresistibly exposing the strangers in our land, and their criminal gangs alike, who are kidnapping on our soil on a daily basis.

“Onyendu maintained that no son of the soil should pause until all forms of criminalities are totally eradicated from our land, he insisted that our land should no longer be a safe haven for those who kidnap for ransom, kill or indulge in any form of prohibited acts.

"Onyendu thanked ChukwuOkike Abiama for exposing these criminals behind the sacrilegious activities on our land, and stressed further that there will be no hiding place any more for these unscrupulous elements who are desecrating our land, hiding in bushes and arrogating the rights of landlords/overlords of our lands to themselves.

”He is profoundly pleased with the unprecedented success so far recorded in containing these monsters who have nothing/ no connection whatsoever with his freedom movement. IPOB has been vindicated.

“Onyendu commended Ezigbo UmuChineke for their solidarity, resoluteness and unflinching support. He continues to encourage you all to remain focused, calm and firm, as it is only a matter of time this onerous path will be exited.

"Onyendu directed that all legal options should be intensified to ensure immediate release of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) who is presently being held in the solitary confinement of the state security service.

"Onyendu was however impressed with the extent of legal engagements aggressively being deployed to ensure that she regains her freedom within the shortest possible time.

"We are not relenting in our effort to see it happen, same energy is also being dissipated to ensure the release of all UmuChineke illegally arrested and still detained across the detention facilities of various security Agencies. We implore you all to intensify in your supplications and prayers, as it is impacting so positively UmuChineke.

"This phase shall come to pass soon. Thank you all and remain blessed, UmuChineke.”