One Person Shot In Delta Community As Cults Renew Rivalry

by saharareporters, new york Jun 03, 2022

There is fear and tension in the Sapele area of Delta State as two rival cults, Aiye and Aro Baga clash.

 

At least one person was reportedly shot during the clash which started on Thursday night.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Friday afternoon, said, “Nobody was killed, he was shot in the leg, but it's a cult clash between Aiye and Aro Baga.”

 

Although the cause of the war has not been ascertained, cult clashes have been one of the major threats to security in the area as several wars and bloodshed have been recorded in the past few years.

 

Similarly, there have been reports of incessant killings by cults in the town.

 

In the first week of January 2021, a popular hair stylist identified as Adams Ejuvwese, popularly known as ‘10 over 10’ was killed and barely 48 hours later, two persons were killed in reprisal by the rival cult.

 

In early December 2020, residents of the town raised the alarm over the incessant killings in the area due to cult-related cases.

 

Their alarm came after 26-year-old Aghogho Destiny was killed along the Mission Road area of the town. Destiny was the third person killed in two days within the period.

 

The clashes, according to residents, are battles for supremacy between Aro Baga and Eiye cults in the town.

 

DSP Edafe however did not confirm any arrest during the Thursday shooting.

 

 

