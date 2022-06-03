Truck Driver Sues Nigeria Police Inspector-General, Others, Seeks N50m Compensation Over Illegal Detention, Torture, Death Of His Son

The suit was filed at an Osun State High Court.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 03, 2022

Olumide Adesina, a truck driver, has sued the Inspector General of Police, Mr Baba Alkali and Osun state police commissioner, Wale Olokode over the death of his son, Olufemi Oriyomi, aged 21, who allegedly died in police detention.

The suit was filed at an Osun State High Court.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba

The charge sheet shows that SUPOL Isaac Omoyele, Inspector Omoboriowo, Inspector Lekan and Officer ‘Baba Bolu were included as defendants in the suit.

The PUNCH reports that the claimant asked the court for an order compelling the respondents to pay him a sum of N50 million as compensation for the alleged illegal arrest, torture and detention that led to the death of his son.

He also asked the court for an order for the release of the corpse of the deceased which he said was still being withheld by the police.

Similarly, in an affidavit in support of the originating motion, Adesina said one Kehinde Olayade, who was detained with his son, after his release, told him that the police operatives subjected them to dehumanising torture.

He added that the health condition of the deceased, who was arrested with Olayade and Raimi Sheriff, in Safejo Area, Ile-Ife on Thursday, April 7, on the suspicion that they were involved in internet fraud, deteriorated while in detention and he later died.

He further said Olayade also informed him that virtually all police operatives at the station where they were detained beat them with sticks and machetes, insisting they must own up to being ‘yahoo boys’ (internet fraudsters).

 “That they were handcuffed and put in a cell, even with blood coming out of their bodies.

“That Femi could barely sit, as he was writhing in pain, but the policemen would not care to listen to his complaints.

“That on that night, Femi could not sleep and everyone in the cell, even those they met there were crying, seeing the great agony the boy was experiencing, even with handcuffs. That the boy could not eat, would wee and pass excreta on himself, even till Wednesday, 13th April, 2022.

“That later in the afternoon of Thursday, 14th April, 2022, when Femi would not stop groaning under pain, he was taken out again, but was not brought back.”

 

