Woman Laments As Ondo Airport Officials Brutalise Husband Over Parking Lot

The security officials insulted her husband and when he objected, he was harassed and beaten up with sticks and other sharp objects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2022

A woman on Twitter identified only as Atolani has called for justice after security operatives at the Akure airport, Ondo State, allegedly brutalised her husband over a parking lot.

The aggrieved woman, @Atolani8, who took to her Twitter handle on Thursday explained that her husband had come to pick her up on Tuesday, May 30, and had parked his vehicle at the parking lot.

Upon returning to the parking lot, the vehicle had already been chained by the security operatives. She said her husband approached the security men to enquire about the fine and processes of paying such but was ignored.

She said when he realised the chain was not locked, he removed it and left but was asked to go back to the spot from the main exit.

Atolani alleged that the security officials insulted her husband and when he objected, he was harassed and beaten up with sticks and other sharp objects.

Sharing photos of the man in blood-stained clothing, Atolani cried out for justice.

She tweeted, “I landed from Lagos to Akure on 30th of May 2022, my husband was already waiting for me at Akure airport. He parked his car at the park only for him to get back there and found out his car was chained. He asked for those in charge so we could pay the fine and leave.

“He met with some of the securities but none of them responded, they were using us to catch cruise. He realised the chain was just there without a lock so he removed and we were about to leave when all their officers started coming out.

“They sent a signal to the securities at the main entrance, we were asked to go back and pay the fine which we had already requested for but was ignored, we turned back and went to meet those first set of security. They started abusing my husband in my presence.

“One of them said he doesn't have manners, my husband told them it's wrong to use such words, and they decided to lock him up in their guard room. He resisted and was seriously beaten (sticks, metal and other sharp objects)."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former President, Jonathan Not Among Screened Presidential Aspirants – APC Committee Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Mean To Humiliate Buhari, Osinbajo, Others – Boastful Tinubu Retracts Explosive Comments After Backlash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Seven Fraudsters In Enugu Posing As US Army Personnel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs 2022 Amended Appropriation Act, To Service Nigeria's Debts With N3trillion
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Strike In Abia, Abduct Pastor, Wife, Stab Cleric In The Chest
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Legal Benue Governorship: Group Drags Ex-Attorney-General, Aondoakaa To Court For Violating Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former President, Jonathan Not Among Screened Presidential Aspirants – APC Committee Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Mean To Humiliate Buhari, Osinbajo, Others – Boastful Tinubu Retracts Explosive Comments After Backlash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Seven Fraudsters In Enugu Posing As US Army Personnel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs 2022 Amended Appropriation Act, To Service Nigeria's Debts With N3trillion
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Strike In Abia, Abduct Pastor, Wife, Stab Cleric In The Chest
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Legal Benue Governorship: Group Drags Ex-Attorney-General, Aondoakaa To Court For Violating Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Legal My Wife Died Of Lung Cancer – Osinachi’s Husband Tells Abuja High Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Permanent Secretary Of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Babayo Ardo For Misappropriating N5billion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Russian President, Putin Meets African Leaders As Ukraine Conflict Hits 100 Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling Party, APC Screening Committee Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Epidemic Looms In Kwara Community Over Open Defecation, Many Households Use Dumpsite As Toilets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad