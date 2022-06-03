Zoning: Pro-Biafra Group, MASSOB Says Igbo People Will Never Vote For PDP Again For Choosing Northerner As Presidential Candidate

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for being allegedly insensitive, deliberate and political neglect of the South-East region.

It, however, warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not to deny the South-East region their presidential ticket or the party would be banned in Igbo land.

The pro-Biafra group described the inability of the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South-East as a great betrayal.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar had emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP at the party’s national convention last weekend.

The warning was contained in a statement the pro-Biafra group issued in Enugu, on Friday, through its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel.

The group said, "The people of South-East and entire Igbo land have been the political backbone of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the inception of her existence. It is a pity that our so-called Igbo political leaders and their Hausa paymasters from PDP have betrayed Ndigbo again, we shall prove to them that the days of PDP existence in the South-East are numbered.

"MASSOB, under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu declared PDP dead in Igbo land. Ndigbo will never vote or support PDP again. Our block votes and support will go to political parties that respect, upholds and protect the political, economical, academic, religious, cultural and social interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria."

MASSOB warns the APC should not deny the South-East region their presidential ticket or they shall be banished from Igbo land.

“Ndigbo shall no longer tolerate political neglect and mesmerization, enough is enough,” the group said.

"2023 would have been an opportunity to redeem and save this geographical expression called Nigeria from dismemberment by zoning the presidential tickets to the South-East region but denying the people of the region the same zoning privilege and rights other regions have enjoyed will bring irreparable doom to Nigeria," MASSOB stated.