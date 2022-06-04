All Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants Except Tinubu Agree To Support Consensus Candidate – Screening Committee

The aspirants showed willingness to abide by the party’s decision on consensus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led All Progressives Congress screening committee has said that all the presidential aspirants except one agreed to support a consensus candidate if the party decides to go by consensus rather than by a presidential primary.

Although the APC screening committee did not name the aspirant who kicked against consensus, sources said it was former Lagos State governor and national leader, Bola Tinubu, who insisted that he would only support if he was chosen as the consensus candidate.

The committee chairman, Oyegun, while handing over the APC presidential aspirants screening committee report to National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, explained that the aspirants showed willingness to abide by the party’s decision on consensus.

He said, “All the aspirants were engaged on the issue of consensus and it was a pleasant surprise that 98 to 99 per cent of them agreed that the party is supreme, that whatever it finally decides with proper consultations, would likely be accepted.

“Though one aspirant said that; ‘Yes I will accept consensus so long as it is settled on me'” he added.

Odigie-Oyegun and his committee quizzed 23 presidential aspirants of the APC on May 30 and 31 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Odigie-Oyegun, a former chairman of the party, noted that the committee pruned the number of aspirants down to 13 but refrained from mentioning those who scaled through.

He also noted that the committee, in arriving at its report, strongly considered aspirants’ youthfulness, their background and the ability to lead the country forward.

“It is on that basis, that who you are, what you are and what you have achieved and the understanding of your mission and what you think you can do to move the country forward made our final list,” Odigie-Oyegun explained.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Presidency: After Failing To Impose Jonathan, Aso Rock Cabals Plot To ‘Sell’ Ahmad Lawan To Buhari As Successor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Appeal Committee Nullifies Benue Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Bala Mohammed Wins Fresh Bauchi PDP Governorship Primary After Losing Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari May Meet Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants By 7pm After Return From Ghana Trip, Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Pastor Bakare, Ex-Senate President Nnamani, Eight Others Excluded From ‘Safe List’ Of Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants – Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Bauchi Government Frees 14 Inmates For Lack Of Records After Years Of Awaiting Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: After Failing To Impose Jonathan, Aso Rock Cabals Plot To ‘Sell’ Ahmad Lawan To Buhari As Successor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Muslim Mob Burns Security Man To Death For Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Appeal Committee Nullifies Benue Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Another Kogi State Explosion, Killing Of Masquerade, Other
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Bala Mohammed Wins Fresh Bauchi PDP Governorship Primary After Losing Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari May Meet Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants By 7pm After Return From Ghana Trip, Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Pastor Bakare, Ex-Senate President Nnamani, Eight Others Excluded From ‘Safe List’ Of Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants – Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Subtly Carried Out Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Family House In 2017 – Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Opens Up
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Arraigns Borno Governor's Aide Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Central Bank Will No Longer Keep Sensitive Election Materials – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad