All Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants Except Tinubu Agree To Support Consensus Candidate – Screening Committee

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led All Progressives Congress screening committee has said that all the presidential aspirants except one agreed to support a consensus candidate if the party decides to go by consensus rather than by a presidential primary.

Although the APC screening committee did not name the aspirant who kicked against consensus, sources said it was former Lagos State governor and national leader, Bola Tinubu, who insisted that he would only support if he was chosen as the consensus candidate.

The committee chairman, Oyegun, while handing over the APC presidential aspirants screening committee report to National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, explained that the aspirants showed willingness to abide by the party’s decision on consensus.

He said, “All the aspirants were engaged on the issue of consensus and it was a pleasant surprise that 98 to 99 per cent of them agreed that the party is supreme, that whatever it finally decides with proper consultations, would likely be accepted.

“Though one aspirant said that; ‘Yes I will accept consensus so long as it is settled on me'” he added.

Odigie-Oyegun and his committee quizzed 23 presidential aspirants of the APC on May 30 and 31 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Odigie-Oyegun, a former chairman of the party, noted that the committee pruned the number of aspirants down to 13 but refrained from mentioning those who scaled through.

He also noted that the committee, in arriving at its report, strongly considered aspirants’ youthfulness, their background and the ability to lead the country forward.

“It is on that basis, that who you are, what you are and what you have achieved and the understanding of your mission and what you think you can do to move the country forward made our final list,” Odigie-Oyegun explained.