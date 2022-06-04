APC May Punish Tinubu Over Outburst Against Buhari – National Chairman, Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party may punish Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party, over his comment “against” President Muhammadu Buhari.

When he visited Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, Tinubu had told delegates of the ruling party that without him, Buhari would not have been president.

He said after three election loses, Buhari wept and said he would not contest again, but he (Tinubu) went to Katsina State and asked Buhari to run again and that he would win because he and others were on the president’s side.

The comment had sparked negative reactions across the country, with many accusing Tinubu of likening himself to God.

Briefing newsmen at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, Adamu said, “We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President.”

Adamu also said no presidential aspirant had been disqualified from contesting at the party’s presidential primary slated for Monday.

Tinubu had on Thursday while meeting with delegates of the APC in Abeokuta said he made Buhari, Osinbajo and Abiodun President, Vice President and governor respectively.

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this,” Tinubu who addressed the delegates in Yoruba said.

“If not for me that led the war front, Buhari won’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina, I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yoruba.

“Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get nor request a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn,” he said.