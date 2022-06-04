Bauchi Government Frees 14 Inmates For Lack Of Records After Years Of Awaiting Trial

At least 14 inmates awaiting trial for years have been freed in Bauchi State, SaharaReporters can report.

The inmates were reportedly languishing in prison without trial due to lack of records on why they were incarcerated.

The Chief Judge of Bauchi state, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, on Friday ordered the release of the 14 inmates who were awaiting trial in a correctional centre during her routine tour.

Umar said the inmates had never been presented in courts for trial, which was why there were no records; as such they had to be freed.

The released inmates were from Darazo, Tafawa Balewa, Misau, Azare, Bogoro, Ningi, Jama’are and Bauchi local government areas.

“We don’t know who brought them here”, the chief judge said, stressing that some inmates’ complainants could not be traced as their litigation records were completely out of sight.