BREAKING: 11 APC Northern Governors Ask Buhari To Pick Southern Presidential Aspirant, Governor Badaru Withdraws From Primary

The announcement comes as President Muhammadu Buhari meets 13 aspirants cleared to contest the party’s primaries on June 6-8 in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 04, 2022

Eleven northern governors have backed a southern aspirant for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

This led Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, to withdraw from the presidential race, according to a statement from the governors on Saturday night.

The governors who signed the statement include; Bello Masari, Katsina; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Simon Lalong, Plateau; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Bello Matawalle, Zamfara; Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; Babagana Zulum, Borno; Sani Bello, Niger; and Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa.

The statement reads, "We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC's presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

"We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries…"

The announcement comes as President Muhammadu Buhari meets 13 aspirants cleared to contest the party’s primaries on June 6-8 in Abuja.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Buhari may announce his preferred candidate during a meeting with the APC presidential aspirants by 8.30pm today at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Buhari is calling for a dinner tonight to meet with the APC aspirants and there, he might tell them his preferred aspirant,” a top source had revealed to SaharaReporters.

Buhari had met with the APC governors on Tuesday ahead of the party’s convention.

During the meeting held at State House, Abuja, Buhari had told the governors that decisions that would enable the party to retain power at the centre should be taken.

The meeting had come amid speculations that the president may anoint an aspirant before the convention.

Apart from former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, other aspirants are the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Serving governors who are also aspiring to be president are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others include former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, and serving senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants To Select Consensus Candidate Among Themselves Before Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Full Statement Released By 11 Ruling APC Northern Governors Asking Buhari To Pick Southern Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC May Punish Tinubu Over Outburst Against Buhari – National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Planned Meeting With APC Presidential Aspirants Shifted, President May Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics None Of 24 Kwara State Lawmakers Initiated Bill Since 2019 — Anti-Corruption Group, ENetSuD
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants To Select Consensus Candidate Among Themselves Before Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Full Statement Released By 11 Ruling APC Northern Governors Asking Buhari To Pick Southern Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC May Punish Tinubu Over Outburst Against Buhari – National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Seven South-West Presidential Aspirants In Ruling APC Meet Today To Decide Possible Consensus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari's Planned Meeting With APC Presidential Aspirants Shifted, President May Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Nigerian Police Reveal Identity Of Man Killed, Burnt By Muslim Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics None Of 24 Kwara State Lawmakers Initiated Bill Since 2019 — Anti-Corruption Group, ENetSuD
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government, Nigerian Army Must Fish Out Security Personnel Aiding Killings, Kidnapping In South-East – Civil Societies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan’s Cousin, Mike Ogiasa in Bayelsa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari May Meet Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants By 7pm After Return From Ghana Trip, Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Ongoing Criminalities If You Want Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom From Detention – IPOB Warns Trouble Makers In South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Claim Responsibility For Another Kogi State Explosion, Killing Of Masquerade, Other
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad