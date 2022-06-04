BREAKING: Buhari May Meet Ruling APC Presidential Aspirants By 7pm After Return From Ghana Trip, Announce ‘Anointed' Candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari may announce his preferred candidate during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress' presidential aspirants by 7pm at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had left for Ghana earlier today (Saturday) to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had revealed this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit in Accra’ which was made available on his Facebook Page on Saturday.

SaharaReporters learnt that at the highly anticipated meeting, Buhari may announce his anointed candidate and push for a consensus among the aspirants.

“Buhari is calling for a dinner by 7pm tonight to meet with the APC aspirants and there, he might tell them his preferred aspirant,” a top source revealed to SaharaReporters.

Buhari had met with the APC governors on Tuesday ahead of the party’s convention.

During the meeting held at State House, Abuja, Buhari had told the governors that decisions that would enable the party to retain power at the centre should be taken.

The meeting had come amid speculations that the president may anoint an aspirant before the convention.

Apart from former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, other aspirants are the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Serving governors who are also aspiring to be president are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others include former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, and serving senators Ibikunle Amosun, Ajayi Boroffice, and Rochas Okorocha.

He had also charged the governors to ensure that the forthcoming convention to pick a presidential candidate reflects all the values and virtues of the party.

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that ahead of Monday’s presidential primary, a section of the APC cabal is trying to convince Buhari to make Senate President, Lawan his successor.

After all plots to bring former President Goodluck Jonathan as the APC candidate appeared to have hit the doldrums, the cabal had reportedly now convinced Buhari to present Lawan to the critical stakeholders of the party as his preferred candidate for the plum job.

After two postponements, the ruling party had fixed its presidential primary for June 6, 7 and 8.

Twenty-three aspirants were screened by the party’s screening committee headed by a former governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The pendulum has been swinging towards the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.